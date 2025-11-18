A 17-year-old girl who sustained severe injuries in a missile attack on Berestyn died in hospital

A 17-year-old girl who sustained severe injuries during a missile attack on Berestyn on the night of November 18 died in the hospital. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

According to Syniehubov, 9 people are currently known to have been injured, seven of whom were hospitalized with blast injuries. Two more people experienced an acute stress reaction.

On the night of November 18, Russian troops launched missile strikes on the city of Berestyn in Kharkiv Oblast. Earlier, it was reported that 9 people were injured, including a 16-year-old boy.

