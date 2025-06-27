Russian strike on Chuhuiv and Kharkiv: three people injured, extensive destruction

On June 27, Russians attacked Kharkiv and Chuhuiv with missiles and drones. A private enterprise, private property, residential buildings, and infrastructure were hit, among other things. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

During the attack on Chuhuiv, a civilian enterprise was damaged. A large-scale fire broke out there, and the premises were damaged. Two men, employees of the enterprise, were injured. Another suffered from acute shock.

According to preliminary data, the enemy used a ballistic missile against the city, the type of which is currently being established.

Earlier today, a Russian UAV, presumably a "Molniya", hit the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv: a vehicle and buildings were damaged.

The Chuhuiv and Nemyshlya district prosecutor's offices of Kharkiv Oblast have launched pre-trial investigations into the facts of war crimes.

