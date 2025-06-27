$41.590.08
Exclusives
Kharkiv region: Invaders launched a missile strike on Chuhuiv, three injured reported

Kyiv • UNN

 1134 views

The Russian army launched a missile strike on the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, injuring three people. One victim is in serious condition, two are in moderate condition.

The Russian army launched a missile attack on the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region.
Three people are known to have been injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

As of now, three people are known to have been injured: one is in serious condition, two are in moderate condition. The number of injured may increase.

- Syniehubov reported.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, all injured people are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

All relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Chuhuiv
Tesla
