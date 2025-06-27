Kharkiv region: Invaders launched a missile strike on Chuhuiv, three injured reported

The Russian army launched a missile attack on the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region.

Three people are known to have been injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

As of now, three people are known to have been injured: one is in serious condition, two are in moderate condition. The number of injured may increase. - Syniehubov reported.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, all injured people are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

All relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration showed the consequences of the Russian strike on the children's railway