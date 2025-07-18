$41.810.01
48.520.28
Russians struck Chuhuiv: houses, educational institution damaged, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 1088 views

On the morning of July 18, Russian troops shelled Chuhuiv, wounding four people. Residential buildings, a family doctor's office, and an educational institution were damaged.

Russians struck Chuhuiv: houses, educational institution damaged, there are wounded

On the morning of July 18, the Russian army shelled the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties and damages, including to medical and educational institutions. This was reported by the mayor of Chuhuiv,  Halyna Minaieva, according to UNN.

Details

She reported that the strike occurred at approximately 04:40 in one of the city's residential neighborhoods.

This time, there are 4 wounded, who are already receiving medical assistance. Residential buildings, a family doctor's office, and an educational institution were damaged.

- the post states.

The mayor added that relevant services have already gone to the scene to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Recall

On the night of July 18, Zaporizhzhia district was attacked by at least 9 "Shaheds", causing destruction of non-residential premises and fires. A 79-year-old man was wounded and received medical assistance.

Russian summer offensive to begin in days or weeks - CNN17.07.25, 13:44 • 14801 view

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Chuhuiv
