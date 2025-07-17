Russian invaders will soon launch an intensified summer offensive. For this purpose, 160,000 personnel of the aggressor state's troops have already been concentrated near the front line, writes UNN with reference to CNN, which cites Ukrainian officials.

Details

"Russia is believed to be days or weeks away from launching an intensified summer offensive, possibly using 160,000 troops that Ukrainian officials say are concentrated near their front lines," the CNN article states.

The publication writes that the Russians have managed to achieve a small but important success, increasing their capabilities to cut off Ukrainian troops in three key directions.

"But in the last two weeks, Russia has also made small but vital progress, positioning its forces in a better position to cut off Ukrainian troops in three key cities – Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Kupyansk – on the eastern front line," the publication writes.

Addition

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to continue the war in Ukraine until the West agrees to his peace terms, ignoring Donald Trump's threats of tougher sanctions.

Former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov believes that the statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense about the offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region has political significance. He claims that this is done to raise the stakes in negotiations and create the illusion of fulfilling the "SVO goals" for the domestic audience, as the economic situation in Russia is critical.