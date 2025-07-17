Russian summer offensive to begin in days or weeks - CNN

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:17 PM • 11082 views
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:10 PM • 22972 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 26693 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM • 58224 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 307379 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 160313 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 162402 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 117571 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 314752 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 71579 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
58%
745mm
Popular news
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 115750 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 215354 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 79816 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 52551 views
Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB09:33 AM • 21982 views
Publications
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 3796 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months12:17 PM • 17144 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 215619 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 307377 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 314750 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 80017 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 193097 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 211129 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 149275 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 159243 views
Actual
The Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lancet (loitering munition)
Forbes
Airbus A320 series

Russian summer offensive to begin in days or weeks - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12463 views

Russian troops are preparing for an intensified summer offensive, concentrating 160,000 personnel near the front line. They have made little progress, improving positions to cut off Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Kupyansk.

Russian summer offensive to begin in days or weeks - CNN

Russian invaders will soon launch an intensified summer offensive. For this purpose, 160,000 personnel of the aggressor state's troops have already been concentrated near the front line, writes UNN with reference to CNN, which cites Ukrainian officials.

Details

"Russia is believed to be days or weeks away from launching an intensified summer offensive, possibly using 160,000 troops that Ukrainian officials say are concentrated near their front lines," the CNN article states.

The publication writes that the Russians have managed to achieve a small but important success, increasing their capabilities to cut off Ukrainian troops in three key directions.

"But in the last two weeks, Russia has also made small but vital progress, positioning its forces in a better position to cut off Ukrainian troops in three key cities – Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Kupyansk – on the eastern front line," the publication writes.

Addition

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to continue the war in Ukraine until the West agrees to his peace terms, ignoring Donald Trump's threats of tougher sanctions.

Former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov believes that the statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense about the offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region has political significance. He claims that this is done to raise the stakes in negotiations and create the illusion of fulfilling the "SVO goals" for the domestic audience, as the economic situation in Russia is critical.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
Oleksii Reznikov
Reuters
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9