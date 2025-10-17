$41.640.12
Russian drones attacked Chuhuiv, almost all districts of the city are without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

Explosions were heard in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, and almost all districts were left without power. Mayor Halyna Minayeva reported more than 10 strikes by enemy drones.

Russian drones attacked Chuhuiv, almost all districts of the city are without power

Against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with Donald Trump, Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, and almost all microdistricts were de-energized. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor Halyna Minaieva.

Details

Just now, we experienced another massive attack by enemy drones - the enemy launched more than 10 strikes. Almost all microdistricts are de-energized

 - wrote the official.

She noted that energy workers are ready to start work on restoring power supply, but will be able to do so only after bomb disposal experts inspect the impact sites.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that explosions occurred in Kharkiv Oblast on October 17. The Air Force reported the launch of KABs in Kharkiv Oblast.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kharkiv Oblast
Donald Trump
Chuhuiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine