Russian attack on Kharkiv region on July 14: one person killed, 9 wounded, including children

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 9156 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
06:35 AM • 27701 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 47124 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 70865 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 62377 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 48528 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 39798 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 72266 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 65551 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 24578 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.8m/s
46%
747mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, a barrier-free route is being created between key locations of the capitalJuly 14, 11:16 PM • 21807 views
Preparing for War: Netherlands to Convert Old Trains into Mobile Hospitals for MilitaryJuly 14, 11:51 PM • 17714 views
Satellite images showed Russia building five secret nuclear basesJuly 15, 12:44 AM • 24716 views
Russia intensifies pressure on residents of occupied territories - ISWJuly 15, 02:12 AM • 28464 views
Senate to pause bill on sanctions against Russia02:31 AM • 27454 views
Publications
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers06:35 AM • 27701 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 56696 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 72266 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 65551 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 86216 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 53128 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 57373 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 53378 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 138859 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 100843 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Russian attack on Kharkiv region on July 14: one person killed, 9 wounded, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

Over the past day, Russian occupiers shelled 9 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast and the regional center. As a result of the shelling, a 57-year-old woman was killed, and 9 people were injured, including two children.

Russian attack on Kharkiv region on July 14: one person killed, 9 wounded, including children

Over the past day, Russian occupiers shelled 9 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as the regional center: 1 person died, 9 were injured, including two children. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Syniehubov noted, a 57-year-old woman died in the city of Zlatopil, and a 69-year-old man, 32-year-old, 56-year-old, and 68-year-old women, as well as a 13-year-old girl, were injured. A 16-year-old boy was injured in the village of Borivske, Shevchenkivska community; a 49-year-old man was injured in the city of Kupiansk; a 68-year-old woman was injured in the village of Prykolotne, Vilkhuvatska community; and a 52-year-old man was injured in the village of Velykyi Burluk.

The occupiers also actively used various unguided types of weapons, namely:

  • 16 unguided air-launched missiles;
    • 8 KABs;
      • 11 Shahed-type UAVs;
        • 10 Geran-2 type UAVs;
          • 2 Molniya-type UAVs;
            • 2 FPV drones.

              Recall

              On July 14, around 10:07 PM, explosions were heard in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that the Russian army attacked the city with Shahed-type drones.

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              War
              Oleh Syniehubov
              Kharkiv Oblast
              Shahed-136
              Chuhuiv
              Kupyansk
              Kharkiv
              Tesla
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              S&P 500
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Brent Oil
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gold
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gas TTF
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9