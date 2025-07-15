Russian attack on Kharkiv region on July 14: one person killed, 9 wounded, including children

Over the past day, Russian occupiers shelled 9 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as the regional center: 1 person died, 9 were injured, including two children. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Syniehubov noted, a 57-year-old woman died in the city of Zlatopil, and a 69-year-old man, 32-year-old, 56-year-old, and 68-year-old women, as well as a 13-year-old girl, were injured. A 16-year-old boy was injured in the village of Borivske, Shevchenkivska community; a 49-year-old man was injured in the city of Kupiansk; a 68-year-old woman was injured in the village of Prykolotne, Vilkhuvatska community; and a 52-year-old man was injured in the village of Velykyi Burluk.

The occupiers also actively used various unguided types of weapons, namely:

16 unguided air-launched missiles;

8 KABs;

11 Shahed-type UAVs;

10 Geran-2 type UAVs;

2 Molniya-type UAVs;

2 FPV drones.

Recall

On July 14, around 10:07 PM, explosions were heard in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that the Russian army attacked the city with Shahed-type drones.