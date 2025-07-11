Russian troops damaged three medical facilities in Kharkiv region overnight
On the night of July 11, Russian troops damaged a maternity hospital, a dental clinic, and a city hospital in the Kharkiv region. The maternity hospital and the clinic were destroyed without casualties, while the city hospital in Chuhuiv suffered significant damage and four wounded.
More than 40 windows were damaged in the maternity hospital; patients are planned to be evacuated to another facility. Women with children and medical staff are unharmed.
It is also reported that the dental clinic suffered significant damage and is beyond repair – a Shahed drone hit the building between the first and second floors. There were no casualties there either.
The city hospital in Chuhuiv suffered significant damage – more than 200 windows and 100 doors were broken, and two employees and two patients were injured.
