Publications
Exclusives
Russian troops damaged three medical facilities in Kharkiv region overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

On the night of July 11, Russian troops damaged a maternity hospital, a dental clinic, and a city hospital in the Kharkiv region. The maternity hospital and the clinic were destroyed without casualties, while the city hospital in Chuhuiv suffered significant damage and four wounded.

On the night of July 11, Russians damaged three medical facilities in the Kharkiv region. A maternity hospital, a dental clinic, and a city hospital were affected. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

More than 40 windows were damaged in the maternity hospital; patients are planned to be evacuated to another facility. Women with children and medical staff are unharmed.

- the report says.

It is also reported that the dental clinic suffered significant damage and is beyond repair – a Shahed drone hit the building between the first and second floors. There were no casualties there either.

The city hospital in Chuhuiv suffered significant damage – more than 200 windows and 100 doors were broken, and two employees and two patients were injured.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, 9 people were injured as a result of the morning drone attack on Kharkiv, including 2 men and 7 women. Buildings were damaged, including a dental clinic and residential buildings.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWarHealth
Chuhuiv
