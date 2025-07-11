Russian troops damaged three medical facilities in Kharkiv region overnight

On the night of July 11, Russians damaged three medical facilities in the Kharkiv region. A maternity hospital, a dental clinic, and a city hospital were affected. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

More than 40 windows were damaged in the maternity hospital; patients are planned to be evacuated to another facility. Women with children and medical staff are unharmed. - the report says.

It is also reported that the dental clinic suffered significant damage and is beyond repair – a Shahed drone hit the building between the first and second floors. There were no casualties there either.

The city hospital in Chuhuiv suffered significant damage – more than 200 windows and 100 doors were broken, and two employees and two patients were injured.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, 9 people were injured as a result of the morning drone attack on Kharkiv, including 2 men and 7 women. Buildings were damaged, including a dental clinic and residential buildings.