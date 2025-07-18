In Kharkiv region, environmental pollution by oil products is being eliminated after the occupiers' UAV attack

A potential contamination impact zone has been identified, and relevant services are monitoring the state of drinking water. Contact is maintained with residents of households to coordinate and inform them in case of deterioration of drinking water quality.

Details

As part of the elimination of the consequences of environmental pollution by oil products in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, which occurred after Russian drones hit the territory of the "777GOLD" LLC oil depot, specialists of the state supervision department carried out a complex of measures related to preventing dangerous consequences.

A commission inspection of the area adjacent to "777GOLD" LLC has been carried out. During the event, the commission identified environmental objects where laboratory and instrumental studies should be conducted. The following were checked for oil product content:

sampling of soil and river water (Siversky Donets River);

atmospheric air (near the nearest residential area);

the nearest public spring well;

drinking water from the centralized network and from an individual source

An inspection of the Siversky Donets River, which flows near the probable contamination site, was also carried out.

No oil product residues were found on the river surface or on the coastal strips.

Specialists of the Chuhuiv district administration, together with representatives of the Chuhuiv city council, monitored the state of providing quality drinking water to residents of private households that fall into the zone of potential contamination impact.

According to residents of private households, there are no foreign odors or oil product residues in the water from centralized and individual water supply sources. - informs the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

Individual conversations were held with household residents regarding the consumption of safe and quality water. In case of deterioration of drinking water quality, they were warned about the need to contact local self-government bodies.

Recall

On the morning of July 18, the Russian army attacked the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, there were casualties and damage, including to medical and educational institutions.