In Kharkiv region, environmental pollution by oil products is being eliminated after the occupiers' UAV attack

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
02:38 PM • 1806 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 12801 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 26851 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
11:59 AM • 29037 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
11:37 AM • 39414 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 140714 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 106293 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 103851 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 327453 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 185906 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.4m/s
76%
744mm
Popular news
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staffJuly 18, 05:33 AM • 105293 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
July 18, 07:08 AM • 82366 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against RussiaJuly 18, 08:28 AM • 74254 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 71147 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 41635 views
Publications
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military02:37 PM • 3702 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 72529 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin10:40 AM • 140701 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 327450 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 239568 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yurii Ihnat
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 42709 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 102813 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 110993 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 224600 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 282475 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Nord Stream 2

In Kharkiv region, environmental pollution by oil products is being eliminated after the occupiers' UAV attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1438 views

In Kharkiv region, oil pollution is being eliminated after Russian drones hit the 777GOLD LLC oil depot in Chuhuiv. Drinking water is being monitored and the Siversky Donets river is being inspected, where no oil products have been found.

In Kharkiv region, environmental pollution by oil products is being eliminated after the occupiers' UAV attack

A potential contamination impact zone has been identified, and relevant services are monitoring the state of drinking water. Contact is maintained with residents of households to coordinate and inform them in case of deterioration of drinking water quality.

UNN reports with reference to the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kharkiv region.

Details

As part of the elimination of the consequences of environmental pollution by oil products in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, which occurred after Russian drones hit the territory of the "777GOLD" LLC oil depot, specialists of the state supervision department carried out a complex of measures related to preventing dangerous consequences.

A commission inspection of the area adjacent to "777GOLD" LLC has been carried out. During the event, the commission identified environmental objects where laboratory and instrumental studies should be conducted. The following were checked for oil product content:

  • sampling of soil and river water (Siversky Donets River);
    • atmospheric air (near the nearest residential area);
      • the nearest public spring well;
        • drinking water from the centralized network and from an individual source

          An inspection of the Siversky Donets River, which flows near the probable contamination site, was also carried out.

          No oil product residues were found on the river surface or on the coastal strips.

          Specialists of the Chuhuiv district administration, together with representatives of the Chuhuiv city council, monitored the state of providing quality drinking water to residents of private households that fall into the zone of potential contamination impact.

          According to residents of private households, there are no foreign odors or oil product residues in the water from centralized and individual water supply sources.

          - informs the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

          Individual conversations were held with household residents regarding the consumption of safe and quality water. In case of deterioration of drinking water quality, they were warned about the need to contact local self-government bodies.

          Recall

          On the morning of July 18, the Russian army attacked the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, there were casualties and damage, including to medical and educational institutions.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          SocietyWar
          Kharkiv Oblast
          Donets
          Chuhuiv
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9