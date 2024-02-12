US Senate to conduct another procedural vote on aid to Ukraine and Israel today, but there may be resistance in the House - media

The U.S. Senate on Monday will try to send a $95.34 billion aid package to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan for approval later this week, Voice of America reports, UNN writes.

Details

The day before, the Democratic-majority Senate had supported draft law in a procedural vote by 67 votes to 27, demonstrating, as the newspaper points out, strong bipartisan unity.

At the same time, the conservative part of the Republican Party is reportedly opposed, and former US President Donald Trump, a favorite among Republicans in the presidential race, criticized the bill on social media and said that assistance to other countries should be provided in the form of a loan.

The bill provides more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, $14 billion to Israel, $9.15 billion for humanitarian needs in Gaza, the West Bank, and Ukraine, and $4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan, and to deter Chinese aggression.

According to Reuters, next Senate action is expected on Monday sometime after 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT), when lawmakers are due to hold two procedural votes: one to adopt the foreign aid package as an amendment to an underlying House bill; and a second to limit debate ahead of a final vote on passage, which could come on Wednesday, according to aides.

"However, if finally passed in the Senate, the bill will be transferred to the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a 219 to 212 majority and where there is significant opposition to the bill from Trump supporters," the statement said.

Last week, Republican Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said he favored separate consideration of aid to Ukraine and Israel: "We'll see what the Senate does. We're letting the process unfold, and we'll deal with this issue when the bill goes to the House. I made it clear earlier that these issues should be dealt with separately. And Israel desperately needs help.

U.S. Senate supports the start of debate on the bill to help Ukraine