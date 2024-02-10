U.S. Senate supports the start of debate on the bill to help Ukraine

The United States Senate has voted to begin debate on a $95 billion aid bill for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is stated that the initiative was supported by 64 lawmakers, while 19 were against it. Another 17 senators did not participate in the vote. At least 60 votes were needed to pass the bill.

The publication reports that the process of consideration and adoption of the bill in the Senate has moved to the next phase, when lawmakers can propose amendments and hold debates around them.

Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Republicans to demonstrate a constructive approach in the process.

"I am hopeful that our Republican colleagues can work with us to reach agreement on amendments so that we can move this bill forward more quickly," Schumer emphasized.

He added that the Democrats are ready to consider "reasonable and justified amendments" and noted that the Senate will continue to work until everything is done. Senators will work on the bill over the weekend.

