What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
U.S. Senate supports the start of debate on the bill to help Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47877 views

The US Senate votes to begin debate on a bill to provide $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

The United States Senate has voted to begin debate on a $95 billion aid bill for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is stated that the initiative was supported by 64 lawmakers, while 19 were against it. Another 17 senators did not participate in the vote. At least 60 votes were needed to pass the bill.

The publication reports that the process of consideration and adoption of the bill in the Senate has moved to the next phase, when lawmakers can propose amendments and hold debates around them.

Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Republicans to demonstrate a constructive approach in the process.

"I am hopeful that our Republican colleagues can work with us to reach agreement on amendments so that we can move this bill forward more quickly," Schumer emphasized.

He added that the Democrats are ready to consider "reasonable and justified amendments" and noted that the Senate will continue to work until everything is done. Senators will work on the bill over the weekend.

"Ukraine needs all our support": Scholz sends message to US senators09.02.24, 11:02 • 25567 views

Politics
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
reutersReuters
chuck-schumerChuck Schumer
taiwanTaiwan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

