Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing for the Munich Security Conference

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing for the Munich Security Conference. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

"Today I held a long meeting to prepare for our international work in February. In particular, we are preparing for the Munich Security Conference, an important not only European but also global platform. Ukraine will present its vision this year. And in many ways, a decisive year - the prospects that all of us, all free nations, have, and which should definitely not be lost," Zelensky said.

The President noted that cooperation is important and expressed gratitude to everyone in the world who realizes this and to everyone who helps.

"To every leader, every state that wants an honest peace as much as Ukrainians do," Zelensky added.

Addendum

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier that Ukraine would promote the provision of long-range missiles and combat aircraft at the Munich conference.