Explosion near the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the regional recruitment center said that the data on the victims are being established

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 51536 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100180 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103742 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120047 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101290 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127139 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103109 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113255 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116874 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160634 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104658 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100768 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 76648 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108968 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103296 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120052 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127142 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160637 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150873 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183029 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103296 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108968 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137546 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139327 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167190 views
Explosion near the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the regional recruitment center said that the data on the victims are being established

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23291 views

An explosion occurred on the territory of the Kamyanets-Podilskyi shopping center at around 13:10. The area is currently cordoned off, the circumstances of the incident and information about the victims are being established.

The Khmelnytsky Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support commented on the explosion on the territory of the TCR in Kamyanets-Podilsky, indicating that information about the victims and the causes of the explosion are being investigated, and the territory is cordoned off to ensure safety, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, at about 13:10, an explosion occurred on the territory of the Kamyanets-Podilsky District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. Rescue services and law enforcement officials are working at the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident," the statement said.

"Information about the victims and the cause of the explosion is being established, the area is cordoned off to ensure safety," the regional TCR said.

They called on citizens to "remain calm, not to spread unverified information and to wait for official statements from the competent authorities.

Recall

An explosion occurred near the territorial recruitment center in Kamianets-Podilskyi at about 13:00. Emergency services and a police investigative team are working at the scene.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
kamianets-podilskyiKamianets-Podilskyi

