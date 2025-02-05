Explosion near the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the regional recruitment center said that the data on the victims are being established

The Khmelnytsky Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support commented on the explosion on the territory of the TCR in Kamyanets-Podilsky, indicating that information about the victims and the causes of the explosion are being investigated, and the territory is cordoned off to ensure safety, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, at about 13:10, an explosion occurred on the territory of the Kamyanets-Podilsky District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. Rescue services and law enforcement officials are working at the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident," the statement said.

"Information about the victims and the cause of the explosion is being established, the area is cordoned off to ensure safety," the regional TCR said.

They called on citizens to "remain calm, not to spread unverified information and to wait for official statements from the competent authorities.

Recall

An explosion occurred near the territorial recruitment center in Kamianets-Podilskyi at about 13:00. Emergency services and a police investigative team are working at the scene.