The second recruitment center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was opened in Khmelnytsky region

On Wednesday, October 9, another recruiting center was opened in the city of Kamianets-Podilskyi, Khmelnytskyi region. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Starting today, you can get all the necessary consultations and apply for recruitment at the following address: 1, Vidrodzhennia Square, Kamianets-Podilskyi. Specially trained civilian recruiters will also provide all the necessary information by phone: +38(097) 482 5908.

This is a great initiative of the Ministry of Defense that will help attract motivated Ukrainians to defend our country. We urge all residents of the community not to hesitate, but to come to the center, talk to recruiters, get comprehensive information and make an important decision for themselves - said Mykhailo Positko, mayor of Kamyanets-Podilskyi.

The Ukrainian Army Recruitment Center will be open from Monday to Thursday from 8:00 to 17:15, and on Friday from 8:00 to 16:00.

There will be no summonses, instead, you can find a position in the Defense Forces according to your civilian experience and preferences.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense noted that this is the 41st recruiting center in Ukraine and the second in Khmelnytsky region. At the end of July, such an institution was opened in Khmelnytsky.

To date, 20,150 people have applied to the Ukrainian army recruitment centers. A significant number of them are women. Among the candidates for the Defense Forces, their number is 18%.

This is the entry point for those who are considering voluntarily joining the Defense Forces. Here you can get all the information you need, ask questions and understand how best to apply your skills to defend the country - said Oleksii Bezhevets, authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense for recruitment.

Recall

Colonel Roman Horbach, head of the Main Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that more than than 130 military units of the Armed Forces can recruit volunteers bypassing the TCC.