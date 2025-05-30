Clash between civilians and representatives of the TCC in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the military law enforcement service was instructed to investigate

The Military Law and Order Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been instructed to conduct an official investigation into the clash between civilians and representatives of the TCC in Kamianets-Podilskyi in Khmelnytskyi region on May 29, the VSP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.

According to the VSP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, yesterday, May 29, in the city of Kamianets-Podilskyi, a group of civilians committed actions that may be qualified as obstructing the legal activities of representatives of the TCC and SP. During the incident, "servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and civilians were injured, and an official vehicle was damaged," the VSP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"In order to establish the causes and conditions that contributed to the conflict, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has defined the task for the Military Law and Order Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct an official investigation," the VSP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

It is also noted that "comprehensive assistance is provided to law enforcement agencies in conducting a pre-trial investigation of a criminal offense."

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to protect the Ukrainian people from the Russian aggressor. In the context of a full-scale war, this is impossible without the consolidation of the entire society, the popular support of our army and respect for servicemen," the VSP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

