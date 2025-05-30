Clash between civilians and representatives of the TCC in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the military law enforcement service was instructed to investigate

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 2650 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11750 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 16586 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 16601 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 31434 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41632 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 26155 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27807 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152493 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164038 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
4m/s
64%
747mm
Popular news

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 26635 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19797 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19706 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 10637 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10640 views
Publications

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 752 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10775 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 16601 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 31434 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41632 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Boris Pistorius

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Germany

Kyiv

Black Sea

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 2550 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19806 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19886 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 116790 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 109373 views
Actual

Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Telegram

Starlink

Shahed-136

Clash between civilians and representatives of the TCC in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the military law enforcement service was instructed to investigate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1834 views

The military law enforcement service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is investigating the incident in Kamianets-Podilskyi, where a clash occurred between representatives of the TCC and civilians. During the incident, soldiers and civilians were injured.

Clash between civilians and representatives of the TCC in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the military law enforcement service was instructed to investigate

The Military Law and Order Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been instructed to conduct an official investigation into the clash between civilians and representatives of the TCC in Kamianets-Podilskyi in Khmelnytskyi region on May 29, the VSP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Context

According to the VSP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, yesterday, May 29, in the city of Kamianets-Podilskyi, a group of civilians committed actions that may be qualified as obstructing the legal activities of representatives of the TCC and SP. During the incident, "servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and civilians were injured, and an official vehicle was damaged," the VSP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

In Kamianets-Podilskyi, about 100 people blocked a vehicle of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC), a scuffle broke out: what is known 30.05.25, 00:42 • 3492 views

What's next

"In order to establish the causes and conditions that contributed to the conflict, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has defined the task for the Military Law and Order Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct an official investigation," the VSP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

It is also noted that "comprehensive assistance is provided to law enforcement agencies in conducting a pre-trial investigation of a criminal offense."

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to protect the Ukrainian people from the Russian aggressor. In the context of a full-scale war, this is impossible without the consolidation of the entire society, the popular support of our army and respect for servicemen," the VSP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement30.05.25, 12:00 • 10441 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kamianets-Podilskyi
Brent
$62.62
Bitcoin
$105,699.90
S&P 500
$5,898.50
Tesla
$355.59
Газ TTF
$34.51
Золото
$3,328.80
Ethereum
$2,612.06