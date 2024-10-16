Additional trains have been scheduled for the popular routes Kyiv-Uzhhorod and Kyiv-Lviv
Kyiv • UNN
Additional trains for children's groups and other passengers have been arranged for the popular Kyiv-Uzhhorod and Kyiv-Lviv routes. The flights will take place on October 25-31, and tickets are already on sale.
Travel for children's groups and other passengers during school holidays will be provided by the Kyiv-Uzhhorod and Kyiv-Lviv trains . Ukrzaliznytsiaexplained the schedule, UNN reports.
Train #213/214 Kyiv - Uzhhorod will depart from Kyiv on 25 and 27 October, carrying a record number of children's groups, for which these two trips are intended.
In the opposite direction, from Uzhhorod, the train will depart on October 26 and 28 at 20:20 and arrive in the capital at 10:06 - tickets for these flights are already on sale😌
The Intercity+ train No. 777/778 Kyiv - Lviv will depart from Kyiv on 25, 26 and 31 October at 6:54 a.m. and arrive in Lviv at 13:12. In the opposite direction, from Lviv, the train will depart on the same dates at 13:50 and arrive in Kyiv at 20:02.
Tickets are available in the Ukrzaliznytsia app and other ticketing channels.
Recall
“Ukrzaliznytsia is launching additional runs of the train #239/240 Kyiv-Kamianets-Podilskyi-Kyiv on October 24, 28, and 31. Ticket sales for these trips have already begun, and the train includes all types of cars.
Ukrzaliznytsia adds flights to Odesa and Lviv for the fall holidays11.10.24, 12:55 • 12078 views