Ukrzaliznytsia adds flights to Odesa and Lviv for the fall holidays
Kyiv • UNN
UZ is running additional Lviv-Kyiv and Kyiv-Odesa trains during the school holidays. The trains will depart on October 20, 25, and 27, offering seats in compartment and suite cars.
UZ has scheduled an additional daytime train "Lviv - Kyiv - Lviv" and an additional train "Kyiv - Odesa - Kyiv" on the occasion of the autumn holidays, the carrier's press service said on Friday, UNN reports.
"We are increasing the supply of seats for the school holidays and scheduling additional daytime trains #191/192 Lviv-Kyiv-Lviv and additional trains #115/116 Kyiv-Odesa-Kyiv," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.
Train #191/192 will reportedly depart Kyiv on October 20, 25 and 27 at 08:18, arriving in Lviv at 16:05. In the opposite direction, the train will depart from Lviv on the same dates at 14:10 and arrive in Kyiv at 21:33.
The train has compartment and luxury cars, and it can also be useful for residents of other cities who plan to travel with transfers in Lviv or Kyiv.
Train #115/116 will depart from Kyiv on October 27 at 8:26 a.m. and arrive in Odesa at 18:22. In the opposite direction, from Odesa, the train will depart on the same date at 10:14 and arrive in Kyiv at 19:48.
