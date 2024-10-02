Ukrzaliznytsia has completely switched to a new ticketing website: what is expected

Ukrzaliznytsia has finally switched to a new ticketing website, the company said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukrzaliznytsia has finally switched to a new website for ticket sales. Old booking, goodbye," UZ said on social media.

Addendum

In May, it became known that Ukrzaliznytsia had developed and is launching an updated website for buying railroad tickets with a gradual transition to it.

"The web version of the ticketing service offers advanced and convenient functionality, including account verification via Diia.Signature," the company said.

The following features are available on the updated website, as indicated: