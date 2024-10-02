Ukrzaliznytsia has completely switched to a new ticketing website: what is expected
Kyiv • UNN
UZ has launched an updated website booking.uz.gov.ua with enhanced functionality for buying railway tickets. New features are available, including verification via Diia.Signature and improved search for train connections.
Ukrzaliznytsia has finally switched to a new ticketing website, the company said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"Ukrzaliznytsia has finally switched to a new website for ticket sales. Old booking, goodbye," UZ said on social media.
Addendum
In May, it became known that Ukrzaliznytsia had developed and is launching an updated website for buying railroad tickets with a gradual transition to it.
"The web version of the ticketing service offers advanced and convenient functionality, including account verification via Diia.Signature," the company said.
The following features are available on the updated website, as indicated:
- purchase tickets for any train;
- including tickets for the Kyiv - Warsaw and Kyiv - Vienna trains after verification of your account via Diia.Signature;
- refund of tickets for international flights after account verification;
- purchase of tickets for women's compartments;
- purchase of discounted tickets for students;
- Improved search for trips with transfers, including those with a change inside the train;
- the ability to purchase a ticket for a pet or luggage and find out the cost of these tickets before purchasing;
- cashless payment for tickets using Apple Pay and Google Pay;
- the ability to accumulate “hugs” under the Iron Friends loyalty program for tickets purchased through the website, with their subsequent exchange for partner offers in the app;
- access to online station displays across the country.