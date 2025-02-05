Explosion near the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: mayor reported about wounded doctors

Medical workers were wounded in an explosion on the territory of the TCR in Kamyanets-Podilsky, Khmelnytsky region, Mayor Mykhailo Positko said on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reports.

A tragic event occurred in the community, an explosion occurred on the territory of the TCR, where the MMC worked. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. The wounded are being treated by doctors - Positko said.

An explosion occurred near the territorial recruitment center in Kamyanets-Podilskyi at around 13:00. One person was killed and four were injured as a result of an explosion on the territory of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi.

The Khmelnytsky Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support commented on the explosion on the territory of the TCR in Kamyanets-Podilsky.