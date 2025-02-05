Explosion near the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: RMA reports one dead and 4 wounded

An explosion on the territory of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi killed one person and injured four others, the head of the Khmelnytskyi RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Today, about an hour ago, an explosion occurred on the territory of the Kamyanets-Podilskyi district territorial center for recruitment and social support. One person was killed and 4 wounded - wrote Tyurin.

According to him, all relevant regional services are working on the spot.

"The causes and circumstances of the explosion are being established," Tyurin said.

Recall

An explosion occurred near the territorial recruitment center in Kamianets-Podilskyi at around 13:00. Emergency services and a police investigative team are working at the scene.

The Khmelnytsky Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support commented on the explosion on the territory of the TSC in Kamyanets-Podilsky.