$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
05:35 AM • 1598 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 53924 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 58923 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 92711 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 129052 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 79820 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 71921 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 73937 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 70218 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 63251 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.7m/s
73%
752mm
Popular news
Ukrainian Ambassador Condemns Polish MP's Statement Regarding the Slogan "Glory to Ukraine"VideoAugust 4, 07:52 PM • 12399 views
Trump voters support tough stance on Russia - pollAugust 4, 08:15 PM • 7432 views
Trump forces Russia to ceasefire talks - US Ambassador to NATOAugust 4, 10:29 PM • 5382 views
Gasoline prices in Russia break records: local media explained the reasonAugust 4, 11:26 PM • 10870 views
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNN01:56 AM • 13151 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize05:35 AM • 1590 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 53920 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 92710 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 129051 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 249239 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Poland
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 24492 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 48042 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 42965 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 47983 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 351569 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
MIM-23 Hawk
Eurofighter Typhoon
9K720 Iskander
Diia (service)

Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1626 views

UNN has compiled eight destinations for short trips around Ukraine that will allow you to change the scenery. Visit flooded monasteries, medieval fortresses and canyons.

Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize

Weekends are the perfect opportunity to escape the city and change your surroundings if you have little free time and your vacation is not coming soon. From flooded monasteries and medieval fortresses to canyons – UNN has compiled eight destinations for an emotional recharge for the weekend.

Volyn - Shatsk Lakes

Shatsk is a summer paradise for those who love water and activity but live far from the sea coast. The local lakes are like mirrors among the forests. The most famous of them, Svityaz, has crystal clear water and sandy beaches. In addition to traditional beach recreation, you can go kayaking, scuba diving, or pedal a catamaran to the sound of birds. There are also cycling routes among pine alleys.

Khmelnytskyi region - Bakota

Once there was a village here, but now it is completely swallowed by the waters of the Dniester. Silence, white cliffs, monastery caves, and vineyards on the slopes – everything creates a sense of peace and escape from everyday life. Here, travelers will find beaches, the opportunity to go paddleboarding, take yacht trips, or taste local wine. The closest way to get to Bakota is from Kamianets-Podilskyi.

Lviv region - Tustan

In the heart of the Carpathian foothills, among forests and rocks, rises a unique monument - the Tustan fortress. Built in the 9th century, it still preserves the grooves from wooden fortifications. It is easy to imagine ancient battles and border disputes here, as the fortress was once a customs office between Galicia and Hungary. In addition to the historical reserve, in Urych, it is worth visiting the creative ethno-museum "Khata u Hlybokim" and walking along the slopes, where a new panorama opens up with every turn.

Tourism in Ukraine is recovering: demand for tours and early booking of foreign trips is growing – State Agency for Tourism Development20.06.25, 15:51 • 1976 views

Zakarpattia – Solotvyno

Solotvyno, known today as a tourist and recreational center with healing salt lakes, was part of the Roman Empire's Dacia colony and later became famous for salt mining.

Serfs and convicts worked in the salt mines of Solotvyno. History records a large-scale strike that forced the king himself to intervene. As a result, the miners achieved wage payments, holiday bonuses, and assistance to the families of the deceased. This protest is considered one of the first workers' movements in Europe to defend labor rights.

Although the old mines have almost disappeared, Solotvyno continues to attract tourists with its unique salt lakes, often compared to the Dead Sea. The water here is so saturated with salt that it allows you to float freely on the surface, and its healing properties help with skin and musculoskeletal diseases. In addition, in the vicinity, you can find therapeutic muds, which are also popular among visitors.

Ternopil region - Zalishchyky

This city looks like a fairy-tale peninsula embraced by the Dniester. The best view opens from a height - from the village of Khreshchatyk. Here, it is worth forgetting about haste and just observing how the water flows, how the light changes on the slopes. Nearby is the Dniester Canyon: one of the largest in Europe. Beaches, rocks, waterfalls, cycling, fishing, eco-excursions - an ideal place for a short escape to nature. Recreation complexes work here all year round, so there is an opportunity to stay overnight.

Mykolaiv region - Buzky Gard

Southern Bug in the village of Myhiya is for those who love active recreation. Rafting on the rapids, kayaking, rock climbing on granite banks - all this attracts extremists here. But even those who seek peace will find their own: here you can walk through the canyons, admire Radon Lake or fly over it on the longest zipline in Ukraine. Aktovsky and Arbuzynsky canyons are no less impressive than European natural parks.

Global tourism market to triple by 2040, with China spending the most02.07.25, 12:01 • 1488 views

Chernihiv region - Kachanivka

The Tarnovsky Palace is a true pearl of Ukrainian classicism. Here, each hall is like an illustration for a novel. The estate in Kachanivka hides the stories of great people who visited here: from artists and musicians to poets. And around it - over 500 hectares of a landscape park with alleys, ponds, gazebos, and bridges. An ideal place for a leisurely stroll, a picnic, and restoring inner harmony.

Odesa region - Tuzlovsky Lagoons National Nature Park

In the south of Odesa region (approximately 100 km south along the R70 highway) is a unique natural corner - the Tuzlovsky Lagoons National Park, almost all of which is covered with water. The park covers over 27 thousand hectares of lagoons and coastal areas, where many rare and Red Book species of animals and plants live.

The region is especially rich in birds - here you can see colonies of feathered creatures that are disappearing in other regions, but feel free in the "Tuzlovsky Lagoons". Bird routes often pass near observation decks, so observation is convenient and safe.

The best point for stopping and starting excursions is the village of Lebedivka. Here you can not only enjoy the silence of wild nature but also spend time actively: go kayaking, windsurfing, or go on a yacht trip.

What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose18.07.25, 08:41 • 105918 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyLife hackPublications
Lviv Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Dead Sea
Carpathian Mountains
Hungary
Ukraine
Kamianets-Podilskyi