"Ukrzaliznytsia" delays a number of trains on October 7: list of trains

NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 24255 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 55578 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 46145 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 48522 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 85391 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 34480 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 40758 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 66833 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 78034 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
Popular news
Head of Mykolaiv KEU embezzled UAH 1.4 million allocated for the country's defenseOctober 6, 10:50 PM • 15299 views
May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vesselOctober 6, 11:24 PM • 17588 views
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?03:01 AM • 5536 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine04:42 AM • 13545 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FT05:57 AM • 4006 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 3194 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 39519 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 49312 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 85406 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 189790 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 15493 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 69226 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 65376 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 140776 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 72262 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" delays a number of trains on October 7: list of trains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

On the morning of October 7, a number of trains are delayed in Ukraine, including international routes. This is due to the attack of Russian troops on energy and railway infrastructure on the night of October 7.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" delays a number of trains on October 7: list of trains

As of Tuesday morning, October 7, a number of trains are delayed in Ukraine, including international services. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

The following trains are currently delayed:

  • No. 749/750 Kyiv-Pas.-Vienna Main (+2:55);
    • No. 227/228 Kramatorsk-Ivano-Frankivsk (+2:29);
      • No. 111/112 Lviv-Izium (+1:50);
        • No. 111/112 Izium-Lviv (1:53);
          • No. 63/64 Kharkiv-Lviv (1:53);
            • No. 715/716 Przemysl Main-Kyiv-Pas. (+1:10);
              • No. 35/36 Odesa-Main-Przemysl Main (+1:05);
                • No. 51/52 Kyiv-Pas.-Przemysl Main (+1:05);
                  • No. 31/32 Przemysl Main-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+0:48);
                    • No. 9/10 Budapest-Keleti-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:46);
                      • No. 47/48 Zaporizhzhia-1-Mukachevo (+0:38);
                        • No. 103/104 Lviv-Kramatorsk (+0:33);
                          • No. 17/18 Uzhhorod-Kharkiv-Pas. (+0:33);
                            • No. 21/22 Lviv-Kharkiv-Pas. (+0:32);
                              • No. 85/86 Lviv-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+0:29);
                                • No. 19/20 Kholm-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:23);
                                  • No. 67/68 Warsaw-Vskhodnia-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:23);
                                    • No. 67/68 Kyiv-Pas.-Warsaw-Vskhodnia (+0:23);
                                      • No. 43/44 Cherkasy-Ivano-Frankivsk (+0:13);
                                        • No. 3/4 Zaporizhzhia-1-Uzhhorod (+0:12);
                                          • No. 71/72 Pavlohrad-1-Lviv (+0:07);
                                            • No. 85/86 Zaporizhzhia-1-Lviv (+0:07);
                                              • No. 27/28 Chop-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:05);
                                                • No. 95/96 Ivano-Frankivsk-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:05);
                                                  • No. 169/170 Kyiv-Pas.-Kamianets-Podilskyi (+0:05).

                                                    Recall

                                                    On the night of October 7, Russian troops attacked energy and railway infrastructure in Poltava and Sumy regions. As a result of the attack, the locomotive depot in Poltava was hit, there were power outages and train delays.

                                                    Yevhen Ustimenko

