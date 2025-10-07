"Ukrzaliznytsia" delays a number of trains on October 7: list of trains
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of October 7, a number of trains are delayed in Ukraine, including international routes. This is due to the attack of Russian troops on energy and railway infrastructure on the night of October 7.
As of Tuesday morning, October 7, a number of trains are delayed in Ukraine, including international services. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".
Details
The following trains are currently delayed:
- No. 749/750 Kyiv-Pas.-Vienna Main (+2:55);
- No. 227/228 Kramatorsk-Ivano-Frankivsk (+2:29);
- No. 111/112 Lviv-Izium (+1:50);
- No. 111/112 Izium-Lviv (1:53);
- No. 63/64 Kharkiv-Lviv (1:53);
- No. 715/716 Przemysl Main-Kyiv-Pas. (+1:10);
- No. 35/36 Odesa-Main-Przemysl Main (+1:05);
- No. 51/52 Kyiv-Pas.-Przemysl Main (+1:05);
- No. 31/32 Przemysl Main-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+0:48);
- No. 9/10 Budapest-Keleti-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:46);
- No. 47/48 Zaporizhzhia-1-Mukachevo (+0:38);
- No. 103/104 Lviv-Kramatorsk (+0:33);
- No. 17/18 Uzhhorod-Kharkiv-Pas. (+0:33);
- No. 21/22 Lviv-Kharkiv-Pas. (+0:32);
- No. 85/86 Lviv-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+0:29);
- No. 19/20 Kholm-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:23);
- No. 67/68 Warsaw-Vskhodnia-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:23);
- No. 67/68 Kyiv-Pas.-Warsaw-Vskhodnia (+0:23);
- No. 43/44 Cherkasy-Ivano-Frankivsk (+0:13);
- No. 3/4 Zaporizhzhia-1-Uzhhorod (+0:12);
- No. 71/72 Pavlohrad-1-Lviv (+0:07);
- No. 85/86 Zaporizhzhia-1-Lviv (+0:07);
- No. 27/28 Chop-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:05);
- No. 95/96 Ivano-Frankivsk-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:05);
- No. 169/170 Kyiv-Pas.-Kamianets-Podilskyi (+0:05).
Recall
On the night of October 7, Russian troops attacked energy and railway infrastructure in Poltava and Sumy regions. As a result of the attack, the locomotive depot in Poltava was hit, there were power outages and train delays.