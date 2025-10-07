"Ukrzaliznytsia" delays a number of trains on October 7: list of trains

As of Tuesday morning, October 7, a number of trains are delayed in Ukraine, including international services. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

The following trains are currently delayed:

No. 749/750 Kyiv-Pas.-Vienna Main (+2:55);

No. 227/228 Kramatorsk-Ivano-Frankivsk (+2:29);

No. 111/112 Lviv-Izium (+1:50);

No. 111/112 Izium-Lviv (1:53);

No. 63/64 Kharkiv-Lviv (1:53);

No. 715/716 Przemysl Main-Kyiv-Pas. (+1:10);

No. 35/36 Odesa-Main-Przemysl Main (+1:05);

No. 51/52 Kyiv-Pas.-Przemysl Main (+1:05);

No. 31/32 Przemysl Main-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+0:48);

No. 9/10 Budapest-Keleti-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:46);

No. 47/48 Zaporizhzhia-1-Mukachevo (+0:38);

No. 103/104 Lviv-Kramatorsk (+0:33);

No. 17/18 Uzhhorod-Kharkiv-Pas. (+0:33);

No. 21/22 Lviv-Kharkiv-Pas. (+0:32);

No. 85/86 Lviv-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+0:29);

No. 19/20 Kholm-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:23);

No. 67/68 Warsaw-Vskhodnia-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:23);

No. 67/68 Kyiv-Pas.-Warsaw-Vskhodnia (+0:23);

No. 43/44 Cherkasy-Ivano-Frankivsk (+0:13);

No. 3/4 Zaporizhzhia-1-Uzhhorod (+0:12);

No. 71/72 Pavlohrad-1-Lviv (+0:07);

No. 85/86 Zaporizhzhia-1-Lviv (+0:07);

No. 27/28 Chop-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:05);

No. 95/96 Ivano-Frankivsk-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:05);

No. 169/170 Kyiv-Pas.-Kamianets-Podilskyi (+0:05).

Recall

On the night of October 7, Russian troops attacked energy and railway infrastructure in Poltava and Sumy regions. As a result of the attack, the locomotive depot in Poltava was hit, there were power outages and train delays.