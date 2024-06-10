In Khmelnitsky region, a cleric of the UOC was convicted for a "drunk" road accident with the deceased

A cleric of the UOC was convicted of causing a fatal car accident while driving under the influence of alcohol in the Khmelnitsky region, the press service of the Khmelnitsky regional prosecutor's office reported on Monday.

Details

"The court found the UOC cleric guilty of violating traffic safety rules committed under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of a person (Part 3 of Article 2861 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

the accident occurred on December 26, 2023 near the village of Mushkutintsy, Kamianets-Podilsky district. As it was established during the pre-trial investigation and proved by the prosecutor in court, the 49-year-old driver of a BMW X5 car, being in a state of alcoholic intoxication, drove into oncoming traffic, where he collided with a VAZ 21110 car driven by a 46-year-old man. As a result of the accident, the latter received injuries, from which he died the next day.

"The driver was sentenced to 5 years in prison with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for 5 years," the prosecutor's office said.

The verdict of the court has not entered into legal force and can be appealed on appeal.