“Ukrzaliznytsia appoints additional flights to Kamianets-Podilskyi for the fall holidays
Kyiv • UNN
“Ukrzaliznytsia is launching additional runs of the train #239/240 Kyiv-Kamianets-Podilskyi-Kyiv on 24, 28, and 31 October. Ticket sales for these trips have already begun, and the train includes all types of cars.
In anticipation of the fall vacation season, Ukrzaliznytsia is scheduling additional runs of the train 239/240 Kyiv-Kamianets-Podilskyi-Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement from UZ.
Details
An additional train will depart from Kyiv on October 24, 28 and 31 at 08:26 and arrive in Kamianets-Podilskyi at 17:20. In the opposite direction, the train will depart from Kamianets-Podilskyi on the same dates at 11:35 and arrive in Kyiv at 19:48
The company noted that these flights can be useful for residents of other cities planning a trip to Khmelnytsky or a trip to Kyiv from Khmelnytsky or Vinnytsia.
The train has all types of cars: reserved seats, compartments and suites. Ticket sales for additional flights have already started
Recall
UZ appoints additional trains Lviv-Kyiv and Kyiv-Odesa for the school holidays. The trains will depart on October 20, 25, and 27, offering seats in compartment and luxury cars.