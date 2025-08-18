Scheduled minibus collided with a car in Khmelnytskyi region: 20 injured

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a regular minibus collided with a passenger car, injuring 20 people, the State Emergency Service reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

As stated, the accident occurred on August 17 at 3:40 PM near the village of Mitsivtsi, Kamianets-Podilskyi district.

As a result of the collision between a regular minibus and a passenger car, 20 people were injured, including 1 child (born in 2012) - reported the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service in the region, a regular Mercedes minibus and a Hyundai passenger car collided. According to the regional department of the State Emergency Service, "as a result of the accident, 18 people were injured, including two minors."

Rescuers helped medics transport the injured for assistance and further hospitalization.

Currently, law enforcement officers are investigating all circumstances of the accident.

