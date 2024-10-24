Fall vacation starts in Kyiv schools on October 28
Kyiv • UNN
Autumn vacation in Kyiv will last from October 28 to November 3. During the holidays, clubs and compensatory classes will be held, and teachers will have the opportunity to improve their skills.
Autumn holidays for Kyiv schoolchildren will begin on October 28 and last until November 3, UNN reports with reference to KCSA.
Details
During the holidays, students will be offered clubs and compensatory classes in various subjects.
Ukrzaliznytsia adds flights to Odesa and Lviv for the fall holidays11.10.24, 12:55 • 12078 views
Webinars on professional development, practices to support mental health, and first aid training were prepared for teachers.
Study format, vacations and extracurricular activities: what the school year will be like in Kyiv15.08.24, 16:09 • 32425 views
In addition, according to the KCSA, pre-school and out-of-school education institutions will continue to operate during the holidays, taking into account the security situation and following the algorithm of actions in case of an air alert.
“Ukrzaliznytsia appoints additional flights to Kamianets-Podilskyi for the fall holidays14.10.24, 16:24 • 18506 views