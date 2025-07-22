Prepared terrorist attacks against Ukrainian military and law enforcement officers: 7 more Russian agents exposed

The Security Service prevented a new series of terrorist attacks in Ukraine. As a result of pre-emptive actions, seven FSB agents who were preparing to kill Ukrainian defenders using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were detained. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

The perpetrators of the Russian orders were recruited by the occupiers through Telegram channels looking for "easy money." Among the defendants are three minors. - the message says.

For example, in Dnipro, SBU counterintelligence exposed two 14-year-old classmates from Kamianske who tried to blow up a patrol crew of the National Police.

Following the instructions of a Russian special services officer, the teenagers arrived at the regional center, where they took an IED from a cache and placed it under a parked police car.

SBU officers exposed the suspects and detained them when the minors were about to remotely activate the explosive.

Three more Russian agents were detained in Kryvyi Rih. One of them is a 30-year-old drug addict who previously committed thefts, and after recruitment, he made an IED and placed it in a cache in the city. - the law enforcement officers added.

The other two – 18-year-old locals – on Russia's order, took explosives from this cache and placed them among garages to blow up a Ukrainian soldier.

In Poltava region, a 14-year-old schoolgirl was exposed who, following the instructions of the occupiers, made an IED. Then the girl hid it in an apartment to which her curator directed her.

After that, Russian special services planned to "lure" a Ukrainian military man to the site of the planned terrorist attack to eliminate him.

In Chernihiv region, SBU counterintelligence prevented another terrorist attack. This happened thanks to a 17-year-old teenager who proactively contacted the Security Service's chatbot "Burn the FSB agent" and reported the occupiers' intentions to recruit him to detonate an IED.

In Khmelnytskyi region, a 25-year-old drug addict from Vasylkiv, Kyiv region, was exposed, who, on the orders of the FSB, arrived in Kamianets-Podilskyi to commit a terrorist act. The perpetrator was detained "red-handed" when he placed explosives under the wheel of a Ukrainian Armed Forces military vehicle near an apartment building.

SBU investigators informed the suspects of their suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 2 of Article 258 (terrorist act).

The perpetrators are in custody. They face from 12 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

