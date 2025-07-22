$41.750.12
Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National Police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Law enforcement officers detained two Kyiv residents, aged 23 and 33, who, for a monetary reward, set fire to the homes of military families in several regions of Ukraine. The perpetrators received instructions through mobile applications and managed to commit crimes in the capital, Chernihiv region, Kirovohrad region, and Poltava region.

Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National Police

Law enforcement officers detained two criminals who, at the behest of Russian special services, set fire to the homes of military families in several regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the National Police.

Details

It is noted that employees of the Criminal Investigation Department received operational information about two individuals who established cooperation with the Russian special services. For a monetary reward, the criminals were supposed to set fire to houses where military relatives lived.

The perpetrators of the enemy orders turned out to be two Kyiv residents, 23 and 33 years old. Instructions for sabotage came to the men through mobile applications

- the report says.

As law enforcement officers established, the arsonists managed to commit a crime in the capital, in Chernihiv region, Kirovohrad region, and reached Poltava region.

In Myrhorod district, the conspirators, at the direction of the Russian curator, placed car tires under the ordered houses in the morning and doused them with Molotov cocktails. Fortunately, there were no casualties

- law enforcement officers said.

Operatives of the National Police's criminal investigation department and Poltava region police detained the accomplices. During a search of the car in which the men were traveling, evidence of their criminal activity was found, and in their mobile phones – correspondence with a Russian agent.

Investigators announced suspicion to the detainees for intentional destruction or damage to property (Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The suspects face punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to ten years

- summarized the National Police.

Recall

Last week, law enforcement officers detained a Russian special services agent who tried to blow up an apartment building in Rivne. The 27-year-old Lviv resident installed a homemade explosive device in a rented apartment, planning to record the explosion on camera.

