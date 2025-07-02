Collaborator detained who planned terrorist attacks near state institutions in Kharkiv region

Counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Kharkiv. A local resident was involved in preparing the explosives; he was detained by law enforcement officers.

The SBU press service reports, as informed by UNN.

Details

A series of terrorist attacks in Kharkiv have been prevented. A special operation was conducted, and an FSB agent who manufactured three explosive devices to blow up government buildings was detained. - the SBU press service informs.

As the investigation established, the preparation of the explosives was carried out by a local FSB agent – a 48-year-old laboratory assistant at one of Kharkiv universities. The enemy special service recruited him through Telegram channels. The suspect manufactured three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which he then placed in caches for the perpetrators of the planned terrorist attacks.

Following his curator's instructions, the agent made IEDs for remote detonation, "reinforcing" them with nuts, screws, and nails. - the SBU writes.

The investigation also explains how the suspect maintained his conspiracy.

The man equipped the explosives in the apartment of his neighbors, who had left the city and given him the keys to look after their home.

During searches, components for new IEDs and a phone he used to contact the Russian special service were seized from the detainee.

SBU investigators notified the suspect of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 2 of Art. 258 (preparation for a terrorist act, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

Part 1 of Art. 263 (illegal handling of explosives). The perpetrator is in custody.

He faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained Russian agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv, Lviv, Chernihiv, and Vinnytsia regions.

An intelligence group of Russian special services, which was tasked with a series of terrorist attacks in Odesa region, has been exposed.

