Planted explosives under a military scooter: RF mercenary notified of suspicion of committing a terrorist act

Prosecutors of the Kyiv city prosecutor's office have notified a visiting young man of suspicion of committing a terrorist act. He planted explosives under a military scooter and planned to blow it up along with a potential assassination victim. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, a resident of Kyiv region, recruited by Russian special services, came to the capital to prepare a terrorist act.

Following the enemy's task, the suspect made an explosive device in a rented apartment according to the instructions provided by the curator. After that, the perpetrator of the crime bought a scooter on an ad website, into which the explosive had to be planted.

The suspect was supposed to leave the scooter with explosives at the specified address in the Dnipro district of Kyiv. According to the plan, the homemade explosive device was planned to be detonated remotely at the moment when a serviceman approached it. However, miraculously, the explosive did not work properly. The young man was promised to be paid 400,000 UAH for carrying out such a task. - reported the prosecutor's office.

Currently, the suspect is in custody.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

19-year-old Russian agent was detained for attempting to blow up a serviceman in Kyiv by luring him to a "date with a girl"