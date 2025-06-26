$41.660.13
Planted explosives under a military scooter: RF mercenary notified of suspicion of committing a terrorist act

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1284 views

Prosecutors notified a young man, recruited by special services of the Russian Federation, who planted explosives under a military scooter in Kyiv. The device, manufactured according to the curator's instructions, did not work, and the potential victim miraculously escaped death.

Prosecutors of the Kyiv city prosecutor's office have notified a visiting young man of suspicion of committing a terrorist act. He planted explosives under a military scooter and planned to blow it up along with a potential assassination victim. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details 

According to the investigation, a resident of Kyiv region, recruited by Russian special services, came to the capital to prepare a terrorist act.

Following the enemy's task, the suspect made an explosive device in a rented apartment according to the instructions provided by the curator. After that, the perpetrator of the crime bought a scooter on an ad website, into which the explosive had to be planted.

The suspect was supposed to leave the scooter with explosives at the specified address in the Dnipro district of Kyiv. According to the plan, the homemade explosive device was planned to be detonated remotely at the moment when a serviceman approached it. However, miraculously, the explosive did not work properly. The young man was promised to be paid 400,000 UAH for carrying out such a task.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Guided missile strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation: a resident of Kryvyi Rih sentenced to 15 years behind bars26.06.25, 04:14 • 69921 view

Currently, the suspect is in custody.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

19-year-old Russian agent was detained for attempting to blow up a serviceman in Kyiv by luring him to a "date with a girl"26.06.25, 11:36 • 2344 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
