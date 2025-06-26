A 19-year-old Russian agent was detained for attempting to blow up a serviceman in Kyiv by luring him to a "date with a girl".

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 16185 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 17650 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
06:55 AM • 23795 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 41137 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 80816 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 88570 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 89786 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 85501 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 65017 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 63873 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.8m/s
52%
750mm
Popular news
Explosions in Moscow: The Russian capital was hit by another drone attack on the night of June 26June 26, 12:41 AM • 24579 views
Guided missile strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation: a resident of Kryvyi Rih sentenced to 15 years behind barsJune 26, 01:14 AM • 48694 views
ISW: Russia is preparing to attack NATO, Trump confirmed thisJune 26, 01:45 AM • 49951 views
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCDJune 26, 02:17 AM • 49959 views
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 people05:44 AM • 34061 views
Publications
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 16185 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 69237 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 75817 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 84793 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passportJune 25, 01:29 PM • 108937 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Ruslan Kravchenko
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 13223 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 31338 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 39702 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 36159 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 71959 views
Actual
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Anti-personnel mine
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle

A 19-year-old Russian agent was detained for attempting to blow up a serviceman in Kyiv by luring him to a "date with a girl".

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The SBU and National Police detained a Russian agent who tried to blow up a National Guard soldier in Kyiv by luring him to a "date". The explosives were hidden in a scooter, no one was injured, and the agent faces up to 12 years in prison.

A 19-year-old Russian agent was detained for attempting to blow up a serviceman in Kyiv by luring him to a "date with a girl".

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained a Russian agent who tried to blow up a soldier by luring him on a "date with a girl", the SBU reported on Thursday, UNN writes. 

Details

"The counterintelligence of the Security Service and the National Police detained an agent of the Russian special services, who, on the order of the enemy, was to commit a series of terrorist attacks in the northern regions of Ukraine. According to the case materials, one of his tasks was to eliminate a soldier of the National Guard in Kyiv. To do this, the enemy lured the Ukrainian soldier into one of the capital's courtyards under the guise of a "date" with a girl from a "dating chat", - the message says.

The SBU reported that when the soldier arrived at the location, the Russian invaders remotely detonated an improvised explosive device that was hidden in a scooter parked next to the "meeting place". No one was injured in the incident.

What is known about the rf agent

According to the case materials, the enemy agent turned out to be a 19-year-old resident of the Kyiv region, who was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels. After being recruited, the agent arrived in Kyiv and settled in a rented apartment. He also made the explosives himself, following instructions from the curator.

After that, the attacker purchased a scooter, in the trunk of which he hid the IED, and delivered it to the site of the planned terrorist attack.

After the failed assassination attempt, the agent was tasked with arriving in the city of Pryluky in the Chernihiv region, settling in a hotel and waiting for new tasks. One of them was to set fire to a military vehicle, and the other was to prepare a new terrorist attack.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect "red-handed" immediately after the arson of the car. During the search, components for the IED and a phone with evidence of working for the enemy were seized from the detainee.

SBU investigators informed the agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). The attacker faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Addition

A 19-year-old Russian agent was detained in Kharkiv, who handed over a mined scooter to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as "volunteer assistance". The vehicle exploded near a cafe when two soldiers were nearby.

The SBU detained a 16-year-old resident of Dnipro, who передавав фсб coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9