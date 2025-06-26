A 19-year-old Russian agent was detained for attempting to blow up a serviceman in Kyiv by luring him to a "date with a girl".

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained a Russian agent who tried to blow up a soldier by luring him on a "date with a girl", the SBU reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"The counterintelligence of the Security Service and the National Police detained an agent of the Russian special services, who, on the order of the enemy, was to commit a series of terrorist attacks in the northern regions of Ukraine. According to the case materials, one of his tasks was to eliminate a soldier of the National Guard in Kyiv. To do this, the enemy lured the Ukrainian soldier into one of the capital's courtyards under the guise of a "date" with a girl from a "dating chat", - the message says.

The SBU reported that when the soldier arrived at the location, the Russian invaders remotely detonated an improvised explosive device that was hidden in a scooter parked next to the "meeting place". No one was injured in the incident.

What is known about the rf agent

According to the case materials, the enemy agent turned out to be a 19-year-old resident of the Kyiv region, who was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels. After being recruited, the agent arrived in Kyiv and settled in a rented apartment. He also made the explosives himself, following instructions from the curator.

After that, the attacker purchased a scooter, in the trunk of which he hid the IED, and delivered it to the site of the planned terrorist attack.

After the failed assassination attempt, the agent was tasked with arriving in the city of Pryluky in the Chernihiv region, settling in a hotel and waiting for new tasks. One of them was to set fire to a military vehicle, and the other was to prepare a new terrorist attack.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect "red-handed" immediately after the arson of the car. During the search, components for the IED and a phone with evidence of working for the enemy were seized from the detainee.

SBU investigators informed the agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). The attacker faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Addition

A 19-year-old Russian agent was detained in Kharkiv, who handed over a mined scooter to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as "volunteer assistance". The vehicle exploded near a cafe when two soldiers were nearby.

The SBU detained a 16-year-old resident of Dnipro, who передавав фсб coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.