An explosion occurs in a shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in the premises of the territorial recruitment center in Kamianets-Podilskyi. Details of the incident are currently being investigated.
An explosion occurred in the premises of the shopping center in Kamyanets-Podilsky. Writes UNN with reference to the media.
Recall
Law enforcers detained three Russian agentswho detonated explosives near the shopping center in Pavlohrad on February 2.