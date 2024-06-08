Fire broke out at night in roadside cafe in Khmelnitsky region
Kyiv • UNN
Firefighters liquidated a fire in a roadside cafe with an area of 80 square meters. m in the village of Mitsovtsy, Kamyanets-Podilsky district, Khmelnitsky region, preventing further spread.
The fire occurred at night in a cafe in the Khmelnitsky region, firefighters eliminated the fire, the state emergency service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
Rescuers received a message that a roadside cafe with an area of 80 square meters was on fire in the village of Mitsovtsy, Kamyanets-Podilsky district, Khmelnitsky region, on June 8 at 00:57.
At 01:25, the fire was extinguished, preventing further spread of the fire.
The causes of the fire are being determined. There were no accidents.
