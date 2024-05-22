In Smela, Cherkasy region, a cafe caught fire

In Smela, Cherkasy region, today, May 22, a fire broke out in a cafe. There were no casualties. The cause of the fire is being determined. About it UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the state emergency service of Ukraine in the Cherkasy region.

Details

It is reported that a fire broke out in a cafe on Nezavisimosti Street.

The fire covered an area of 50 square meters. It was localized at 10: 29.

At 10: 40, rescuers liquidated the fire.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is being determined.

