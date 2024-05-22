In the Kiev region, as a result of a fire, three people were killed, including a child

In the village of Dityatki, Kiev region, as a result of a fire in a residential building, three people were killed, including a child born in 2015. The cause of the fire is now being established, Reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

Last night, a fire broke out in a private residential building in the village of Dityatki.

The flames engulfed a residential building with an area of approximately 98 square meters.m.

During the work, firefighters found three victims born in 1973, 1978 and 2015. The fire was extinguished. its cause is being determined.

