Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73311 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105583 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148545 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152737 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249311 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173863 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165157 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148285 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225330 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In the Kiev region, as a result of a fire, three people were killed, including a child

In the Kiev region, as a result of a fire, three people were killed, including a child

 • 19915 views

A fire in the Kiev region claimed the lives of three people. Among the Dead is a child born in 2015.

In the village of Dityatki, Kiev region, as a result of a fire in a residential building, three people were killed, including a child born in 2015. The cause of the fire is now being established, Reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service. 

Details 

Last night, a fire broke out in a private residential building in the village of Dityatki.

The flames engulfed a residential building with an area of approximately 98 square meters.m.

During the work, firefighters found three victims born in 1973, 1978 and 2015. The fire was extinguished.  its cause is being determined.

How to protect electrical appliances and avoid fires from power surges - SES told

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

