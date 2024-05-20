ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
How to protect electrical appliances and avoid fires from power surges - SES told

How to protect electrical appliances and avoid fires from power surges - SES told

Kyiv  •  UNN

In the event of a power outage, turn off all appliances connected to the mains to avoid a fire from power surges when the power is restored and leave one light bulb on.

During scheduled power outages, it is important to turn off all appliances that are connected to the mains. This way, you can avoid fires from power surges after the lights are turned on and save electrical appliances. This was stated by Anatoliy Shkarbuta, Deputy Head of the Preventive Work Division of the Fire Safety Department of the Emergency Prevention Department of the State Emergency Service, at a briefing, UNN reports

 When the power is turned off, the SES recommends that you turn off all appliances that are connected to the power grid. The most dangerous period is when the power is turned on and electrical appliances that consume a lot of electricity are connected. There is an overload and fires occur

- said Anatoly Shkarbuta.

When the power is cut off, the SES recommends leaving one light bulb on to signal that the power is back on. "This is enough to protect yourself from such unpleasant cases when there is a voltage drop," he said.

Mr. Shkarbuta pointed out that the power supply should also be connected gradually when the generator starts up.

He also emphasized that battery devices should be charged in a special place with no combustible objects nearby. That is, not in bed, said the SES representative. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

