How to protect electrical appliances and avoid fires from power surges - SES told

During scheduled power outages, it is important to turn off all appliances that are connected to the mains. This way, you can avoid fires from power surges after the lights are turned on and save electrical appliances. This was stated by Anatoliy Shkarbuta, Deputy Head of the Preventive Work Division of the Fire Safety Department of the Emergency Prevention Department of the State Emergency Service, at a briefing, UNN reports.

When the power is turned off, the SES recommends that you turn off all appliances that are connected to the power grid. The most dangerous period is when the power is turned on and electrical appliances that consume a lot of electricity are connected. There is an overload and fires occur - said Anatoly Shkarbuta.

When the power is cut off, the SES recommends leaving one light bulb on to signal that the power is back on. "This is enough to protect yourself from such unpleasant cases when there is a voltage drop," he said.

Mr. Shkarbuta pointed out that the power supply should also be connected gradually when the generator starts up.

He also emphasized that battery devices should be charged in a special place with no combustible objects nearby. That is, not in bed, said the SES representative.

