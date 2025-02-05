SBU on terrorist attacks committed by recruited agents: the enemy blows up perpetrators remotely

The enemy arranges remote detonation of explosive devices while the recruited performer who installs the explosives for a terrorist attack against law enforcement, the TCC, is still nearby. In fact, the Russians are eliminating the agent in the dark. This was announced by the first deputy head of the SBU Serhiy Andrushchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

The enemy is trying to destabilize the situation inside Ukraine with terrorist attacks against the military - Andrushchenko said.

According to him, the goal is also to discredit the activities of the TCC - to disrupt mobilization and sow distrust in the Defense Forces.

Today, the enemy is using a new tactic. They organize remote detonation of improvised explosive devices while the person who plants the explosives is still nearby. In fact, the Russians are eliminating the recruited agent in the dark to eliminate the witness of the crime and not pay him the promised money - Andrushchenko said.

Andrushchenko explained how the perpetrator of the crime is remotely undermined.

Explosives are made from household goods, but in most cases, criminals obtain these improvised devices in caches. That is, they are the direct perpetrators. They bring in (the explosives - ed.). As a rule, crimes are committed through the use of cell phones. That is, a signal is sent to the phone and an explosion is made. Therefore, when criminals die now, it happens without their will and they do not understand what is happening - Andrushchenko added.

He emphasized that law enforcement is establishing the entire chain - from recruitment to the commission of the crime by the perpetrator.

We usually detain (offenders - ed.) at the stage of preparation for committing crimes - Andrushchenko said.

He emphasized that anyone recruited by the enemy should understand that Russian special services simply use them for their own purposes, as expendable material.

The enemy recruits perpetrators for bombings and arson through messengers and online communities for quick money - Andrushchenko said.

National Police on terrorist attacks against police officers and the Defense Forces: Russian special services are behind them

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, noted that recruitment tends to be of young people, 20 years old or younger.

As a rule, these are young people who do not realize their full responsibility. Or they are people with low social responsibility. In most cases, Russians do not pay the money they promise these people. In addition, the last two cases - in Rivne and Kamianets-Podilskyi - indicate that they are eliminating the recruits - Vyhivskyi said.

In addition, Andrushchenko said that since 2024, together with the National Police, 497 people have been identified as having committed illegal crimes.

We are talking about those who committed arson attacks on military vehicles, Ukrzaliznytsia facilities, and installed improvised explosive devices. And about those who encroached on the lives of servicemen, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, those who organized terrorist attacks - Andrushchenko said.

Russian special services recruit Ukrainian youth with promises of easy money - CPJ

An explosion occurred near the territorial recruitment center in Kamianets-Podilskyi around 13:00.

Subsequently, the Khmelnytskyi Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support commented on the explosion on the territory of the TSC in Kamianets-Podilskyi, stating that information about the victims and the cause of the explosion was being investigated, and the area was cordoned off to ensure safety.