National Police on terrorist attacks against police officers and the Defense Forces: Russian special services are behind them

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55625 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101080 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104605 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121720 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101868 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128343 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103458 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113272 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116893 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161587 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105415 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101714 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82874 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110529 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104922 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121725 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128345 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161589 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151784 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183945 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104922 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110529 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138082 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139846 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167656 views
National Police on terrorist attacks against police officers and the Defense Forces: Russian special services are behind them

National Police on terrorist attacks against police officers and the Defense Forces: Russian special services are behind them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26922 views

The head of the National Police reported 9 cases of sabotage, 3 of which involved attempts on police officers. Russian special services recruit mostly young people under the age of 20, promising money, but often eliminate the recruits.

The Russian special services are hunting for the Security and Defense Forces, police officers and specifically for employees of the  TCC and JV, recruiting people to commit terrorist acts against them. This was announced by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vygivskyi during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Vyhivskyi said that 3 out of 9 cases of sabotage and terrorist attacks involved attempted murder of police officers.

Since last year, police officers have been aware that the Russian Federation, the Russian special services, are specifically hunting for all the Security and Defense Forces, including police officers and specifically the TCC and JV. Together with the SBU, we clearly understand that this is a specific attack by the Russian special services to create a false opinion in society, destabilize the situation and create a negative attitude towards the Security and Defense Forces in Ukraine,

- Vyhivskyi said.

According to him, in all such terrorist attacks committed this year, individuals were detained. Pre-trial restraints in the form of detention were imposed on them.

Vyhivskyi noted that offenders against police officers invent various ways to commit such crimes.

Planned to kill many law enforcement officers and ordinary citizens: SBU details details of preparation of terrorist attack in Rivne03.02.25, 20:02 • 37672 views

There was a case in one of the regions when a police unit was called and explosives were disguised as a child's toy in an apartment,

- Vygovsky said.

Vyhivskyi noted that they usually recruit young people - 20 years old or younger. As a rule, these are young people who do not realize the full responsibility. Or they are people with low social responsibility.  In most cases, Russians do not pay the money they promise these individuals. In addition, the last two cases - in Rivne and Kamianets-Podilskyi - indicate that they are eliminating the recruits," Vyhivskyi said.

He cited an example of a person who died on the spot after handing over a bag of explosives in Kamianets-Podilskyi.

Russian special services recruit Ukrainian youth with promises of easy money - CPJ05.02.25, 16:29 • 28467 views

Context

An explosion occurred near the territorial recruitment center in Kamianets-Podilskyi around 13:00.

Subsequently, the Khmelnytskyi Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support  commented on the explosion on the territory of the TSC in Kamianets-Podilskyi, stating that information about the victims and the cause of the explosion was being investigated, and the area was cordoned off to ensure safety.

Vyhivskyi later reported that the person who caused the explosion near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi was killed. There are also 4 injured.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kamianets-podilskyiKamianets-Podilskyi

Contact us about advertising