National Police on terrorist attacks against police officers and the Defense Forces: Russian special services are behind them

The Russian special services are hunting for the Security and Defense Forces, police officers and specifically for employees of the TCC and JV, recruiting people to commit terrorist acts against them. This was announced by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vygivskyi during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Vyhivskyi said that 3 out of 9 cases of sabotage and terrorist attacks involved attempted murder of police officers.

Since last year, police officers have been aware that the Russian Federation, the Russian special services, are specifically hunting for all the Security and Defense Forces, including police officers and specifically the TCC and JV. Together with the SBU, we clearly understand that this is a specific attack by the Russian special services to create a false opinion in society, destabilize the situation and create a negative attitude towards the Security and Defense Forces in Ukraine, - Vyhivskyi said.

According to him, in all such terrorist attacks committed this year, individuals were detained. Pre-trial restraints in the form of detention were imposed on them.

Vyhivskyi noted that offenders against police officers invent various ways to commit such crimes.

Planned to kill many law enforcement officers and ordinary citizens: SBU details details of preparation of terrorist attack in Rivne

There was a case in one of the regions when a police unit was called and explosives were disguised as a child's toy in an apartment, - Vygovsky said.

Vyhivskyi noted that they usually recruit young people - 20 years old or younger. As a rule, these are young people who do not realize the full responsibility. Or they are people with low social responsibility. In most cases, Russians do not pay the money they promise these individuals. In addition, the last two cases - in Rivne and Kamianets-Podilskyi - indicate that they are eliminating the recruits," Vyhivskyi said.

He cited an example of a person who died on the spot after handing over a bag of explosives in Kamianets-Podilskyi.



Russian special services recruit Ukrainian youth with promises of easy money - CPJ

Context

An explosion occurred near the territorial recruitment center in Kamianets-Podilskyi around 13:00.

Subsequently, the Khmelnytskyi Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support commented on the explosion on the territory of the TSC in Kamianets-Podilskyi, stating that information about the victims and the cause of the explosion was being investigated, and the area was cordoned off to ensure safety.



Vyhivskyi later reported that the person who caused the explosion near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi was killed. There are also 4 injured.

