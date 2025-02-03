Planned to kill many law enforcement officers and ordinary citizens: SBU details details of preparation of terrorist attack in Rivne

Law enforcement officers detained two agents of the Russian secret service who were preparing an explosion near the district police department in Rivne. The terrorist attack was supposed to take place when many law enforcement officers were near the police station, and the agents themselves were still near the explosive device. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

As a result of the special operation, two agents of the Russian special service were detained who were preparing an explosion near the district police department. According to the case file, the offenders were to leave an improvised explosive device disguised in a bag near the administrative building of the law enforcement agency. At the time of planting the explosive, the occupants planned to detonate it by calling a cell phone that was connected to the IED. At the same time, the attack was to take place when many law enforcement officers were near the police unit, and the agents themselves were still near the explosive device - the statement said.

It is noted that in this way they planned to kill the maximum number of police officers and ordinary citizens and at the same time eliminate the perpetrators of the terrorist attack as "unnecessary" witnesses.

Both suspects were detained red-handed when they were trying to plant explosives near the district police department. At the scene of the incident, a bag equipped with an IED and additional covert surveillance devices with remote access for Russian special services was seized from the detainees. The suspects were two 19-year-olds who were looking for "quick" money on telegram channels - the SBU added.

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators plan to serve the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 15, Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempted terrorist act). The criminals are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

