The death toll from the Russian strike on Dobropillia has risen to two people. 22 city residents were wounded, said the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

Details

"2 people died and 22 were wounded - these are the figures regarding the shelling of Dobropillia as of 8:10 PM," Filashkin reported.

He added that rescuers are currently extinguishing the fire to clear the rubble and establish the final number of victims.

Addition

Russian troops struck Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, resulting in deaths and injuries. 54 retail outlets, 304 apartments in 13 buildings, and 8 cars were damaged.

Russian troops shelled Rodynske with a "Smerch" MLRS, wounding four civilians. The injured were hospitalized with mine-blast injuries and other wounds; residential buildings were also damaged.a