Russian airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: the number of casualties has increased
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of five airstrikes and a rocket attack in Kostiantynivka, 8 people were injured. Residential buildings, a hospital, shops, and critical infrastructure were damaged.
In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, the number of casualties from Russian airstrikes has risen to 8 people. This is reported by the press service of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, as conveyed by UNN.
On March 8, 2025, between 09:25 and 09:35, the armed forces of the Russian Federation shelled Kostiantynivka. The enemy carried out five airstrikes on the city, likely using "FAB-250" with the UMPK module. In a residential area, men aged 29, 32, 33, and women aged 48 and 75 sustained bodily injuries. They were taken to the hospital with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, concussions, and lacerations.
The agency clarified that the condition of two of the injured is assessed as serious.
According to the prosecutor's office, two hours later, the Russian army attacked Kostiantynivka again – preliminarily, with "Smerch" MLRS rockets.
Two women aged 60 and 78 and a 47-year-old man were injured. They were diagnosed with concussions and shrapnel wounds.
It is noted that among the damaged objects are apartment buildings and private houses, a hospital, shops, a pharmacy, cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline.
Recall
Russia carried out a massive attack using 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, a cruise missile, and 145 drones. Air defense forces shot down a cruise missile and 79 UAVs, affecting 5 regions of Ukraine.
