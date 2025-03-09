Russian airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: the number of casualties has increased

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russian airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: the number of casualties has increased

Kyiv • UNN

As a result of five airstrikes and a rocket attack in Kostiantynivka, 8 people were injured. Residential buildings, a hospital, shops, and critical infrastructure were damaged.

Russian airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: the number of casualties has increased

In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, the number of casualties from Russian airstrikes has risen to 8 people. This is reported by the press service of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, as conveyed by UNN.

On March 8, 2025, between 09:25 and 09:35, the armed forces of the Russian Federation shelled Kostiantynivka. The enemy carried out five airstrikes on the city, likely using "FAB-250" with the UMPK module. In a residential area, men aged 29, 32, 33, and women aged 48 and 75 sustained bodily injuries. They were taken to the hospital with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, concussions, and lacerations.

- the prosecutor's office stated.

The agency clarified that the condition of two of the injured is assessed as serious.

According to the prosecutor's office, two hours later, the Russian army attacked Kostiantynivka again – preliminarily, with "Smerch" MLRS rockets.

Two women aged 60 and 78 and a 47-year-old man were injured. They were diagnosed with concussions and shrapnel wounds.

- law enforcement added.

It is noted that among the damaged objects are apartment buildings and private houses, a hospital, shops, a pharmacy, cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline.

Russia carried out a massive attack using 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, a cruise missile, and 145 drones. Air defense forces shot down a cruise missile and 79 UAVs, affecting 5 regions of Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
BM-30 Smerch
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
Konstantinovka
