Russia shelled Zaporizhzhia: critical infrastructure under attack, possible gas disruptions
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched about 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the region on Saturday evening. As a result of the attack, critical infrastructure was damaged, and there may be restrictions on gas and heating supply.
On Saturday evening, the Russian army shelled Zaporizhzhia and the region. The city authorities reported an attack on critical infrastructure. UNN reports this with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA), Ivan Fedorov.
Details
On Saturday, March 8, after 8 PM, Ivan Fedorov reported a threat of strike drones in the region, later – about the operation of air defense.
Later he reported strikes on the city and the region.
The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia and the region. As a result of the enemy shelling, a fire broke out. Preliminary, no casualties were reported
He clarified that up to 10 explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia.
At 22:47 Fedorov clarified that the Russians attacked critical infrastructure
Due to enemy strikes, there may be restrictions on gas and heating supply. All emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences
At 11:30 p.m., Ivan Fedorov confirmed that due to the impact on a critical infrastructure facility, there is a need to limit gas consumption.
The attack is ongoing. Stay in safe places until the end of the attack
It is worth noting that on Saturday evening, March 8, the Russian army launched strike drones over the territory of Ukraine. In the Zaporizhzhia region, the city authorities reported explosions.
