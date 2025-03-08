Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
In the Poltava district, the enemy struck civilian infrastructure with drones. Rescuers extinguished the fire, and there are no reported casualties so far.
In the Poltava region of Poltava today, Russian troops launched a drone strike on civilian infrastructure, the fire has been extinguished, and there are no preliminary casualties, reported the Poltava RMA on Saturday via Telegram, writes UNN.
Today, the enemy struck the Poltava region with a UAV. There is damage to civilian infrastructure. Rescuers were working at the scene. The fire has been extinguished. There are no preliminary casualties.
