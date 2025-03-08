Russia launched 3 missiles and 145 drones at Ukraine: a cruise "Iskander" and 79 drones were shot down
Kyiv • UNN
Russia carried out a massive attack using 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, a cruise missile, and 145 drones. Air defense forces shot down a cruise missile and 79 UAVs, affecting 5 regions of Ukraine.
Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 2 ballistic missiles "Iskander-M", a cruise missile "Iskander-K" and 145 drones, one cruise missile and 79 drones were shot down, 54 did not reach their targets, 5 regions were affected by the attack of the Russian Federation, reported the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the AFU, on the night of March 8, the enemy attacked with two ballistic missiles "Iskander-M"/KN-23 and one cruise missile "Iskander-K" from the Rostov region - Russia, as well as 145 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Forces and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:00, the downing of the cruise missile Iskander-K and 79 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and other types of drones in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions has been confirmed.
54 enemy imitation drones, as indicated, were location-wise lost (without negative consequences).
"As a result of the enemy attack, Donetsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Odesa regions were affected," the message states.
