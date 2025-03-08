The hottest spots - in three directions: map from the General Staff

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

+9°
1m/s
60%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87152 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11896 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24715 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12503 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21613 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The hottest spots - in three directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16015 views

Over the past day, there were 124 combat clashes, mostly in the Toretsk, Kursk, and Pokrovsk directions. The enemy launched 72 missile strikes, 103 airstrikes, and deployed 2696 kamikaze drones.

The hottest spots - in three directions: map from the General Staff

124 battles occurred on the front yesterday, mostly in the Toretsk, Kursk, and Pokrovsk directions, reported in the morning briefing on March 8 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of hostilities for March 7, writes UNN.

In total, 124 combat clashes were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using 72 missiles, as well as 103 airstrikes, including dropping 166 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out more than five thousand three hundred shellings, of which 157 were from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 2696 kamikaze drones for strikes.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, a command post, a radio-electronic warfare station, five artillery systems, as well as an air defense system of the Russian invaders," - stated in the report.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our forces repelled four enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and towards the settlement of Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, four attacks by the occupiers occurred yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, and towards Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times. They attempted to advance near Hrekivka, Torske, Yamplivka, and in the directions of Novo and Novomykhailivka.

In the Siversk direction, throughout the day, the enemy made two attempts to advance on the positions of our units in the Bilohorivka area, which were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, nine clashes were recorded in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks near Diliivka, Druzhba, Dachne, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 24 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Tarasivka, Nadiivka, Promin, Lysivka Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Ulakly, and towards Nova Poltavka, Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks on the positions of our troops near Kostiantynivka and Burlatske.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled four enemy attacks towards the settlements of Stepove and Piatykhatky.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 26 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 31 airstrikes using 42 guided bombs, as well as conducted 444 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including 20 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1000 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment in a day: new losses of the Russian Federation08.03.25, 08:54 • 14748 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
