The hottest spots - in three directions: map from the General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, there were 124 combat clashes, mostly in the Toretsk, Kursk, and Pokrovsk directions. The enemy launched 72 missile strikes, 103 airstrikes, and deployed 2696 kamikaze drones.
124 battles occurred on the front yesterday, mostly in the Toretsk, Kursk, and Pokrovsk directions, reported in the morning briefing on March 8 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of hostilities for March 7, writes UNN.
In total, 124 combat clashes were recorded over the past day
Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using 72 missiles, as well as 103 airstrikes, including dropping 166 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out more than five thousand three hundred shellings, of which 157 were from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 2696 kamikaze drones for strikes.
"Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, a command post, a radio-electronic warfare station, five artillery systems, as well as an air defense system of the Russian invaders," - stated in the report.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, our forces repelled four enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and towards the settlement of Krasne Pershe.
In the Kupiansk direction, four attacks by the occupiers occurred yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, and towards Kupiansk.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times. They attempted to advance near Hrekivka, Torske, Yamplivka, and in the directions of Novo and Novomykhailivka.
In the Siversk direction, throughout the day, the enemy made two attempts to advance on the positions of our units in the Bilohorivka area, which were repelled.
In the Kramatorsk direction, nine clashes were recorded in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Chasiv Yar.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks near Diliivka, Druzhba, Dachne, and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 24 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Tarasivka, Nadiivka, Promin, Lysivka Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Ulakly, and towards Nova Poltavka, Pokrovsk.
In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks on the positions of our troops near Kostiantynivka and Burlatske.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled four enemy attacks towards the settlements of Stepove and Piatykhatky.
In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations.
In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
In the operational zone in the Kursk region, the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 26 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 31 airstrikes using 42 guided bombs, as well as conducted 444 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including 20 from multiple launch rocket systems.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1000 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment in a day: new losses of the Russian Federation08.03.25, 08:54 • 14748 views