The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1000 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment in a day: new losses of the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released new data on the losses of Russian occupiers over the past day. 1000 soldiers, 24 artillery systems, 113 units of automotive equipment, and 148 drones were destroyed.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.03.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 883950 (+1000) eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10268 (+4)
- armored fighting vehicles ‒ 21346 (+12)
- artillery systems ‒ 24148 (+24)
- MLRS ‒ 1307 (+1)
- air defense systems ‒ 1099 (+3)
- aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 331 (0)
- operational-tactical level UAVs ‒ 28172 (+148)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3120 (+35)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tankers ‒ 39791 (+113)
- special equipment ‒ 3772 (+3)
Data is being clarified
