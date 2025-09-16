Already 20 injured in Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, 20 people have already been injured as a result of the night attack by Russian troops, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of injured due to the night attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 20 - Fedorov reported.

According to him, people continue to seek medical help.

"Among the injured are four children," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

Addition

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that one person died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the enemy's missile attack, and 18 people were also known to be injured.

As the head of the Regional Military Administration reported, the enemy struck the regional center at least 10 times, presumably with the Tornado-S MLRS. The attacks hit two districts of the city - Komunarsky and Shevchenkivsky.