12:18 PM • 1906 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 11092 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 21255 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 14087 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 22640 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 24901 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 14278 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 31057 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 23149 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 59210 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Publications
Exclusives
Already 20 injured in Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

As a result of the night attack by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia, 20 people were injured, including four children. People continue to seek medical help.

In Zaporizhzhia, 20 people have already been injured as a result of the night attack by Russian troops, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of injured due to the night attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 20

- Fedorov reported.

According to him, people continue to seek medical help.

"Among the injured are four children," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

Addition

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that one person died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the enemy's missile attack, and 18 people were also known to be injured.

As the head of the Regional Military Administration reported, the enemy struck the regional center at least 10 times, presumably with the Tornado-S MLRS. The attacks hit two districts of the city - Komunarsky and Shevchenkivsky.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
BM-30 Smerch
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia