89 out of 113 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 113 drones at Ukraine overnight, 89 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 16 (from 8:00 PM on September 15), the enemy attacked with 113 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, about 70 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 89 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. 22 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, and downed (debris) falling at two locations. Two enemy drones are in the air. - stated in the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As noted, also, around midnight, the enemy struck the city of Zaporizhzhia with ten MLRS shells (presumably "Tornado-S"). "Unfortunately, there are dead and injured, condolences to their families," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on Zaporizhzhia