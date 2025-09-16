89 out of 113 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

$41.280.03
September 15, 05:38 PM • 38452 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 51305 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 36664 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 40806 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 40252 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 70252 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 42410 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 34580 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 37827 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 61206 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Kursk under massive drone attack: explosions heard in the citySeptember 15, 09:30 PM • 10532 views
Powerful explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia: what is knownSeptember 15, 09:40 PM • 9702 views
Five people wounded in enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - OVAPhotoSeptember 15, 09:58 PM • 5240 views
Lukashenka's meeting with the Gauleiter of Kherson region: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Belarus of violating international lawPhotoSeptember 15, 10:25 PM • 10325 views
One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on ZaporizhzhiaVideoSeptember 15, 10:34 PM • 14122 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 18401 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 44558 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 48716 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 41789 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Narendra Modi
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
Poland
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Belarus
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 31340 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 31556 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 37108 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 42929 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 92921 views
Shahed-136
BM-30 Smerch
Eurofighter Typhoon
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

89 out of 113 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

Russia carried out a night attack on Ukraine with 113 attack UAVs, 89 of which were neutralized by air defense forces. The enemy also shelled Zaporizhzhia with ten MLRS shells, resulting in deaths and injuries.

89 out of 113 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 113 drones at Ukraine overnight, 89 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 16 (from 8:00 PM on September 15), the enemy attacked with 113 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, about 70 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 89 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. 22 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, and downed (debris) falling at two locations. Two enemy drones are in the air.

- stated in the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As noted, also, around midnight, the enemy struck the city of Zaporizhzhia with ten MLRS shells (presumably "Tornado-S"). "Unfortunately, there are dead and injured, condolences to their families," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on Zaporizhzhia16.09.25, 01:34 • 14193 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Kursk
BM-30 Smerch
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia