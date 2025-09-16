One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and seven others were injured, including a child, as a result of a Russian strike. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the number of people who needed medical assistance has increased. Ambulance crews are working at the impact sites, and the injured are being provided with the necessary medical care.

Information regarding the dead and injured may be updated.

Recall

On the night of September 16, as a result of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, cars, buildings, and infrastructure were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the city's districts.

