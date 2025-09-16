One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and seven were injured, including a child. Medics are working at the impact sites, providing assistance to the victims.
In Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and seven others were injured, including a child, as a result of a Russian strike. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, the number of people who needed medical assistance has increased. Ambulance crews are working at the impact sites, and the injured are being provided with the necessary medical care.
Information regarding the dead and injured may be updated.
Recall
On the night of September 16, as a result of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, cars, buildings, and infrastructure were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the city's districts.
Air defense systems are operating in Kyiv and the region due to an enemy drone attack - OMA16.09.25, 00:48 • 534 views