Air defense systems are operating in Kyiv and the region due to an enemy drone attack - OMA

The movement of enemy drones has been recorded in the Kyiv region, and air defense forces are operating in the region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration and Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

The movement of enemy UAVs has been recorded! Air defense forces are operating in the region. Do not photograph or film the work of our defenders. - the post says.

Residents are urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert and not to record the work of Ukrainian defenders on photo or video.

Recall

On the night of September 16, a series of loud explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia. Most regions of Ukraine are currently under alert due to the threat of ballistic missile use from the south. Enemy drones have also been recorded in the Kyiv and Odesa regions.

In Kyiv Oblast, they were harvesting sunflowers and found a missile with a warhead – SES