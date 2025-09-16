Air defense systems are operating in Kyiv and the region due to an enemy drone attack - OMA

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
05:38 PM • 20236 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 25632 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 23136 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 27650 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 29962 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 60705 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 38087 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 33271 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 36734 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 59220 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
78%
753mm
Popular news
May become projects for the Investment Fund: US representatives shown a number of Ukrainian depositsPhotoSeptember 15, 02:15 PM • 16334 views
Foreigners who recruited children in Ukraine for sexual exploitation exposed: case detailsSeptember 15, 03:01 PM • 7880 views
The subsistence minimum in Ukraine will increase to UAH 3,20905:55 PM • 6192 views
Dmytro Pasichnyk, ballet dancer of Lviv Opera, killed in war06:37 PM • 9030 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document07:06 PM • 5660 views
Publications
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document07:06 PM • 5706 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 37506 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 41288 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 60705 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 36095 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Oleksandr Usyk
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 27653 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 28001 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 33949 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 39951 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 89577 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
TikTok
Hand grenade
Bild
The New York Times

Air defense systems are operating in Kyiv and the region due to an enemy drone attack - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

The movement of enemy drones has been detected in the Kyiv region, and air defense forces are working. Residents are urged to remain in shelters and not to record the work of the defenders.

Air defense systems are operating in Kyiv and the region due to an enemy drone attack - OMA

The movement of enemy drones has been recorded in the Kyiv region, and air defense forces are operating in the region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration and Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

The movement of enemy UAVs has been recorded! Air defense forces are operating in the region. Do not photograph or film the work of our defenders.

- the post says.

Residents are urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert and not to record the work of Ukrainian defenders on photo or video.

Recall

On the night of September 16, a series of loud explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia. Most regions of Ukraine are currently under alert due to the threat of ballistic missile use from the south. Enemy drones have also been recorded in the Kyiv and Odesa regions.

In Kyiv Oblast, they were harvesting sunflowers and found a missile with a warhead – SES12.09.25, 17:20 • 6255 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineKyiv
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia